1 Dorian batters Canada

In Canada, Hurricane Dorian tore roofs off buildings, downed trees, caused a construction crane to collapse and left hundreds of thousands of people without electricity. Meanwhile, Bahamians are scrambling to escape the islands hardest hit by Dorian. Hundreds or even thousands of people are still missing in the Bahamas.

North Korea may face even more severe food shortages after a powerful typhoon that swept across the Korean peninsula destroyed 46,200ha of farmland. Meanwhile, another typhoon barrelled towards Japan last night, causing several flights and bullet train services to be cancelled.

3 Haze to persist in Malaysia

The haze in Malaysia is likely to persist until the end of this month because of the dry season and the possibility of uncontrolled burning of farmlands and forests in Indonesia, according to the Malaysian Meteorological Department.

4 Regional elections in Russia

Russians voted yesterday in some of the most closely observed regional elections in years, after the exclusion of many opposition candidates triggered huge protests in the capital, Moscow. In all, elections were being held in 85 Russian regions.

5 Brexit and resilience of UK

British politics is under immense strain but the parliamentary pushback against Prime Minister Boris Johnson's push for a no-deal Brexit also shows the unique strengths of its system, says global affairs correspondent Jonathan Eyal.

Of the 47 cases of maid abuse dealt with in the State Courts between 2015 and last year, at least 11 cases reported in the media involved multiple perpetrators. They are often family members, such as couples, in a "joint abuse" phenomenon similar to bullying - where one leads and another follows suit.

Netizens were up in arms over a Media Literacy Council (MLC) Facebook post that featured a graphic describing satire as one of the six types of fake news. The MLC has issued an apology, acknowledging that the post and infographic gave the wrong impression that satire was fake news.

8 Probe at Tee International

Mainboard-listed engineering group Tee International is appointing an independent investigator to look into unauthorised transactions worth $6.55 million allegedly made under the instruction of group chief executive Phua Chian Kin.

9 New dad Faris is on a roll

Fatherhood has worked wonders for Singapore footballer Faris Ramli, as he has scored four of his nine international goals since his son's birth a year ago. In the Singapore Premier League, his 14 strikes this season are the most for a local and have lifted Hougang United to the top of the standings.

10 Joker tops Venice film fest

Joker, directed by Todd Phillips, took home the top prize at the 76th Venice International Film Festival last Saturday. The film's central character is played by actor Joaquin Phoenix.

Straits Times Digital

INTERACTIVE

New battlegrounds?

Ripe for revision: Which are the constituencies that may be redrawn in the next general election? http://str.sg/J4ms

VIDEO

Back climbing after fall

Mr Chua Chee Beng was told he would be paralysed in his right leg after a 7m fall during a rock-climbing accident in 2017, but he did not give up. Within two months, he was walking with crutches. Four months later, he returned to rock climbing. http://str.sg/J4m5

What it should have been

In our story headlined "Eco-friendly makeover for older buildings" yesterday, we said Mr Jason Wee is with the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth. He is with the Ministry of Communications and Information.

We are sorry for the error.