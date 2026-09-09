America’s Gen Z helped elect Trump. Now some are rethinking their choice
Kimberly Lim
- Nearly one-third of Gen Z voters say they regret supporting Trump in 2024 due to rising costs and economic dissatisfaction.
- Young Americans face challenges including inflation outpacing wages, fewer entry-level jobs and rising healthcare costs.
- Voter turnout and political views among Gen Z are shifting, with some moving away from Trump and increased youth engagement efforts underway.
AI generated
NEW YORK CITY – The US’ Gen Z was a key demographic that delivered Donald Trump his presidential victory in 2024, but his grip on this crucial bloc of voters might be waning as the country inches towards its November midterm elections.
While the President himself is not on the ballot, the midterm elections – which will decide whether Trump’s Republican Party keeps its majority in Congress – are widely seen as a referendum on his administration’s performance.