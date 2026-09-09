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America’s Gen Z helped elect Trump. Now some are rethinking their choice

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A new poll has found that nearly one-third of Gen Z voters regret backing Trump in 2024.

A new poll has found that nearly one-third of Gen Z voters regret backing US President Donald Trump in 2024.

PHOTOS: COURTESY OF SAHIBDEEP SAWHNEY, BENJAMIN WADE

Kimberly Lim

  • Nearly one-third of Gen Z voters say they regret supporting Trump in 2024 due to rising costs and economic dissatisfaction.
  • Young Americans face challenges including inflation outpacing wages, fewer entry-level jobs and rising healthcare costs.
  • Voter turnout and political views among Gen Z are shifting, with some moving away from Trump and increased youth engagement efforts underway.

AI generated

NEW YORK CITY – The US’ Gen Z was a key demographic that delivered Donald Trump his presidential victory in 2024, but his grip on this crucial bloc of voters might be waning as the country inches towards its November midterm elections.

While the President himself is not on the ballot, the midterm elections – which will decide whether Trump’s Republican Party keeps its majority in Congress – are widely seen as a referendum on his administration’s performance.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.