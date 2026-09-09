America’s Gen Z helped elect Trump. Now some are rethinking their choice

A new poll has found that nearly one-third of Gen Z voters regret backing US President Donald Trump in 2024.

NEW YORK CITY – The US’ Gen Z was a key demographic that delivered Donald Trump his presidential victory in 2024, but his grip on this crucial bloc of voters might be waning as the country inches towards its November midterm elections.

While the President himself is not on the ballot, the midterm elections – which will decide whether Trump’s Republican Party keeps its majority in Congress – are widely seen as a referendum on his administration’s performance.