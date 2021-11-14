American entrepreneur who flew to space dies in plane crash

NEW JERSEY • Medical research software mogul Glen de Vries, who flew to space last month with actor William Shatner aboard a Blue Origin rocket ship, has died in a small-plane crash in New Jersey.

The plane crashed on Thursday in Sussex County north-west of New York City, police said on Friday, adding that Mr de Vries, 49, and another man aboard the aircraft, Mr Thomas Fischer, 54, were killed.

The single-engine Cessna 172 went down in a wooded area of a state park near Lake Kemah, New Jersey, about 40 minutes before sunset, said the US Federal Aviation Administration, which is investigating.

"Such a tragic loss. Warm and full of life, Glen made us laugh and lit up the room. He was a visionary, and an innovator - a true leader," tweeted Mr Jeff Bezos, Blue Origin's founder and executive chairman of online retail giant Amazon.com.

Mr de Vries, an instrument-rated private pilot and founder of clinical research company Medidata Solutions, soared to space in a sub-orbital joyride on the New Shepard rocket ship with three other civilian crew members.

The most notable of the four passengers was Mr Shatner, the 90-year-old actor best known for his role as Captain James T. Kirk on the original 1960s television show Star Trek. The Oct 13 launch made Mr Shatner the oldest person ever to fly into space.

The two other crewmates were former Nasa engineer Chris Boshuizen and Blue Origin vice-president Audrey Powers.

Medidata Solutions, formed in 1999, ranks as the world's most used clinical research platform, according to Blue Origin.

Mr de Vries was vice-chair of life sciences and healthcare at French software company Dassault Systemes, which acquired Medidata in 2019.

REUTERS