Alleged killer of Australian, US surfers in Mexico to be prosecuted

TIJUANA - A Mexican court on May 8 ordered the alleged murderer of two Australians and an American killed during a surfing trip to be prosecuted, as grieving relatives awaited the repatriation of their bodies.

It followed a hearing held for Jesus Gerardo “N” – alias “El Kekas” – in Ensenada, Baja California, where the bodies of brothers Callum and Jake Robinson, and their friend Jack Carter Rhoad, were found on May 3.

The suspect will be prosecuted for the crime of “disappearance committed by private individuals”, and homicide charges are expected to be filed later, the state prosecutor’s office said.

The trio had been camping in a remote beachside area when they were killed in what investigators believe was an attempt to steal their pickup truck.

Their bodies were found in a cliff-top shaft with bullet wounds to the head.

The prosecution has said it is gathering evidence to charge two other suspects, who remain in detention for alleged possession of methamphetamine.

Baja California, located just south of California, is popular with US tourists thanks to its inviting beaches.

It is also one of Mexico’s most violent states because of organised crime gangs, although tourists are not usually targeted.

On May 7, the forensic service delivered the victims’ bodies to a funeral home in Baja California that will transfer them to the United States, where the families are waiting for them.

The parents of the two Australian brothers urged well-wishers to use their memory as an inspiration to “live bigger, shine brighter and love harder.”

Speaking from California, Debra and Martin Robinson said that “the world has become a darker place” since the deaths.