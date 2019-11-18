All dolled up as giant puppets

Philippine children dressed up as “higantes” or giant puppets while participating in a race yesterday as part of celebrations of the Festival of Saint Clement, patron of the fisherman, in Angono, in the province of Rizal. The puppets, made of paper mache, are rendered as male or female in various costumes and a 3m-tall higante could take about a month to make. Angono’s much-awaited festival dates back to the late 1800s. Saint Clement was the Pope or Bishop of Rome, holding office from the year 88 to his death in 99.