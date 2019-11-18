All dolled up as giant puppets

PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
Published
2 hours ago

Philippine children dressed up as “higantes” or giant puppets while participating in a race yesterday as part of celebrations of the Festival of Saint Clement, patron of the fisherman, in Angono, in the province of Rizal. The puppets, made of paper mache, are rendered as male or female in various costumes and a 3m-tall higante could take about a month to make. Angono’s much-awaited festival dates back to the late 1800s. Saint Clement was the Pope or Bishop of Rome, holding office from the year 88 to his death in 99. 

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on November 18, 2019, with the headline 'All dolled up as giant puppets'. Print Edition | Subscribe

Branded Content