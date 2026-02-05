All 166 worshippers abducted in Nigeria's northern Kaduna state freed, Christian group says

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Items belonging to survivors near the Haske Cherubim and Seraphim Movement Church, after an attack by gunmen in which dozens of worshippers were kidnapped, in Kurmin Wali, Kaduna, Nigeria, January 20, 2026. REUTERS/Nuhu Gwamna

MAIDUGURI, Nigeria, Feb 5 - All 166 worshippers kidnapped during attacks on two churches in Kurmin Wali in northern Nigeria's Kaduna state last month have been released, the Christian Association of Nigeria said on Thursday.

Reverend John Hayab, chairman of the northern chapter of CAN, said every abducted worshipper had now returned, without giving details on whether a ransom was paid or how the release was secured.

CAN leader in Kaduna, Reverend Caleb Ma’aji, also confirmed the release, saying he just returned from the government house in Kaduna where the governor is set to receive the worshippers.

"The stage is set for them to be brought... His Excellency will meet with them. This is a result of the prayers we have offered,” he said.

Nigerian government officials have yet to comment publicly on the release.

The assault on the Kaduna churches was among the latest in a string of mass abductions that has intensified pressure on the Nigerian government. Nigeria has also faced scrutiny from U.S. President Donald Trump, who has accused the country of failing to stop the persecution of Christians. U.S. forces struck what they described as terrorist targets on December 25.

Abuja says it is working with Washington to improve security and denies any systematic persecution of Christians. REUTERS