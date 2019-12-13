Algerian protesters rally as vote goes ahead

ALGIERS (REUTERS) - Chaos was order of the day in Algeria on Thursday (Dec 12), as authorities held a presidential election that protesters view as a ruse to keep the ruling elite in power.

Thousands took to the streets in cities across the country.

Some chanted "No vote" and "We want freedom."

A man called the government a "gang of thieves."

The election is opposed by the massive protest movement, who want the vote canceled until the entire government has been swept from power.

Meanwhile, candidates cast their ballots.

The military-backed government sees the election as the only way to end 10 months of unrest, that brought down veteran president Abdelaziz Bouteflika in April.

The demonstrators say no vote to replace him can be legitimate while the old guard still holds so much influence.

All five candidates that won approval to stand are former senior officials.

At 3pm on election day, the turnout was just 20 per cent – four hours before the polls closed.