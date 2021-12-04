Alarming rise in need for aid, driven by pandemic, climate change: UN

BOGOTA • One in 29 people worldwide needs humanitarian assistance, the United Nations said, as underfunded aid agencies struggle to keep pace with rising human suffering driven by the climate crisis, Covid-19 impacts and conflict.

The number of people in need continues to rise "at an alarming rate", with a total of 274 million people expected to require humanitarian assistance next year - up 17 per cent from last year.

Growing numbers of people are battling hunger and extreme poverty in part as a result of more extreme weather, such as Hurricanes Eta and Iota that hit Central America last year, and a drought in Afghanistan that is the worst in 27 years, UN officials said.

This year, the "climate crisis reached boiling point", said UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres at the launch of an appeal for US$41 billion (S$56 billion) to provide life-saving assistance next year to a record 183 million people - those considered most at need.

But aid requirements continue to outpace funding, he said during an online event hosted by the Centre for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), a Washington-based think-tank.

Mr John Hamre, CSIS president, said climate change impacts are "running rampant" around the world. "The humanitarian response is not keeping up - it is failing to deal with these great challenges," he said.

The US Agency for International Development (USAid) and non-profits called for women-led organisations in local communities to receive funding priority. Such groups are often the first responders to deal with extreme weather events.

Climate change can erode agricultural production, deepen poverty, and exacerbate underlying political, social and economic stresses that provoke and prolong conflict in fragile states.

In countries that are experiencing lengthy conflicts, such as Yemen, Afghanistan and Syria, climate change is "looming over it all, exacerbating losses and undoing gains", said USAid administrator Samantha Power.

A shift in approach is needed to bring protracted conflicts to an end, using "relentless diplomacy" she said, which involves working more closely with local communities, faith-based groups and women as humanitarian relief is delivered, and as climate adaptation plans are put in place.

"When it comes to designing how humanitarian need is distributed and who benefits from it, (women often) don't get a seat at the table," Ms Power said.

The report estimated that up to 216 million people may have to move within their own countries by 2050 because of climate change.

In Central America, a region highly vulnerable to drought and massive floods caused by hurricanes, climate change has helped push hundreds of thousands of people to leave their homes in recent years, especially in rural areas.

"Forced migration is a phenomenon closely linked to climate, in addition to poverty and violence," said Ms Claudia Herrera, head of the Guatemala-based Cepredena Centre for disaster prevention in Central America.

Men often migrate first, leaving women behind who then struggle to feed their families, she said. "Women are the first to sacrifice nutrition and education," said Ms Herrera.

REUTERS