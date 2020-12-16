Airlines warned over safety of jets reactivated from storage

SYDNEY • Regulators, insurers and experts are warning airlines to take extra care when reactivating planes left in extended storage during the Covid-19 pandemic, citing potential pilot rustiness, maintenance errors and even insect nests blocking key sensors.

The unprecedented number of aircraft grounded amid the coronavirus lockdowns - at one point affecting two-thirds of the global fleet - has caused a spike in reported problems as airlines return them to service.

The number of unstabilised or poorly handled approaches has risen sharply this year, according to the International Air Transport Association (Iata). Such mishaps can result in hard landings, runway overshoots or even crashes.

Worried by Iata's data, insurers are questioning airlines about whether they are doing extra pilot training to focus on landings, said Mr Gary Moran, head of Asia aviation at insurance broker Aon. "They want to know about the circumstances of the training," he said.

Approaches and landings place significant demands on crew for which training and regular experience are seen as vital.

According to aircraft maker Airbus, the largest category of fatal accidents can be traced back to the approach to an airport, while the largest number of non-fatal accidents happen during landing.

In May, a Pakistan International Airlines jet crashed after an unstabilised approach, killing 97 people, while 18 died in an Air India Express crash on landing in August, also after an unstabilised approach.

Training is not the only concern. The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (Easa) has reported an "alarming trend" in the number of reports of unreliable airspeed and altitude readings during the first flight after a plane leaves storage.

In some cases, take-offs had to be abandoned or the aircraft had to return to base. In most cases, the problem was traced back to undetected insect nests inside the aircraft's pitot tubes, pressure-sensitive sensors that feed key data to an avionics computer.

In June, a Wizz Air Holdings jet halted take-off after the captain found the airspeed was reading zero. Examination of the plane found insect larvae in one of the pitot tubes, with the aircraft having been parked for 12 weeks before the flight, said Britain's Air Accidents Investigation Branch last month. No passengers were on board.

Insects blocking a pitot tube contributed to the 1996 crash of a chartered Birgenair plane in the Dominican Republic that killed all 189 people on board.

Ms Kate Seaton, a Singapore-based aerospace partner at law firm HFW, said flight crews need to be aware of potential defects that might not have been identified properly as planes return to service after an unprecedented grounding.

"We are in new territory - the industry must take steps to mitigate the risks but need to be prepared for the unexpected," she said.

Easa said last month that issues found after prolonged parking included an engine shutdown in flight after technical problems, fuel system contamination, reduced parking brake pressure and emergency batteries losing their charge.

Said Aon's Mr Moran: "We've got people returning to work who are quite rusty, which is a big issue."

Airlines have developed training programmes for pilots re-entering service, ranging from theory refreshers to multiple simulator sessions, depending on the length of absence.

Australia's aviation regulator said late last month that its inspectors would beef up surveillance on Covid-19 related risks involving the re-entry into service, pilot training and safety risk management for the remainder of the year through to June 30 next year.

Pilots also need to make an honest assessment of their skills and confidence upon returning to work, said International Federation of Air Line Pilots' Associations representative Peter Meiresonne at an industry webinar in October.

REUTERS