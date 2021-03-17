Air pollution tops WHO limits in 4 of 5 nations, says report

PARIS • Deadly small-particle pollution in four out of five nations worldwide exceeded World Health Organisation's (WHO) recommended levels last year despite Covid-19 lockdowns, according to a report released yesterday.

The partial or complete shutdown of transport and industry for months at a time last year reduced average levels of so-called PM2.5 pollution across the world, including in major cities, the IQAir report found.

Concentrations of the life-shortening particles - from traffic pollution and burning fossil fuels - dropped 11 per cent in Beijing, 13 per cent in Chicago, 15 per cent in New Delhi, 16 per cent in London and 16 per cent in Seoul.

Los Angeles, Melbourne and Sao Paulo, all of which were near major wildfires last year, were among the few cities where pollution was worse than in 2019.

The devastating wildfires that torched a record 1.7 million ha in the United States last year made North America the only region in the world where air quality was worse than in the previous year.

In the US, 38 per cent of cities had levels of PM2.5 that exceeded WHO quality standards last year, up from 21 per cent in the previous year.

In contrast, at least 60 per cent of India's cities were more breathable last year than in 2019 and all of them had cleaner air than in 2018. Chinese cities regularly rank as some of the most polluted, but last year, 86 per cent of them had cleaner air.

"Many parts of the world experienced unprecedented - but short-lived - improvements in air quality in 2020," said Ms Lauri Myllyvirta, lead analyst at the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air and co-author of the report. "This meant tens of thousands of avoided deaths from air pollution."

However, only 24 of 106 countries monitored met WHO safety guidelines, said the report, based on the world's largest database of ground-level air pollution measurements.

China and many South Asian nations experienced PM2.5 pollution several times greater than WHO-recommended thresholds and, in some regions, the level was six to eight times higher.

Bangladesh, Pakistan, India, Mongolia and Afghanistan averaged annual PM2.5 concentrations of between 47 and 77 micrograms per cubic metre (mcg/cubic m) of air. The United Nations says PM2.5 density should not top 25 mcg/cubic m in any 24-hour period, or 10 mcg/cubic m averaged across an entire year.

The most polluted capital cities in the world last year were New Delhi (84 mcg/cubic m) and Dhaka (77 mcg/cubic m), with Jakarta, Kathmandu, Islamabad, Hanoi and Beijing all in the top 20.

About half of all European cities exceeded WHO's suggested limits.

Air pollution shortens lives worldwide by nearly three years on average and causes more than eight million premature deaths annually, studies have found.

PM2.5 particles penetrate deep into the lungs and enter the bloodstream. In 2013, the WHO classified it as a cancer-causing agent.

Compared with other causes of premature death, air pollution worldwide kills 19 times more people each year than malaria, nine times more than HIV/Aids, and three times more than alcohol.

IQAir's analysis suggested that as cities tightened lockdowns last year, pollution tended to improve, but these gains were lost when movement curbs eased.

This indicates last year's improvements will prove fleeting without significant changes to the energy mix and to human behaviour. Pollution is already returning to pre-pandemic levels, according to satellite data published by the European Space Agency.

In a related development, the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) on Monday said it will require power plants in a dozen states to cut their smog emissions starting this year as part of an effort to help areas that are downwind of polluting industry.

The EPA estimated that the changes to the pollution rule would reduce emissions by 17,000 tonnes from this year.

"The public health and climate benefits are valued annually, on average, at up to US$2.8 billion (S$3.8 billion) each year over the period 2021 to 2040," the agency added.

