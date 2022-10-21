AI knows how much you’re willing to pay for flights before you do

NEW YORK – Armed with mountains of data, artificial intelligence is emerging as an important tool for airlines to find the ideal fares to charge passengers, helping them squeeze out as much revenue as possible as the industry emerges from its biggest crisis.

Fed by data on everything from Internet searches and Covid-19 outbreaks to weather forecasts and football results, computers are learning how everyday life influences demand for flights. In its most advanced form, AI blows up the arcane airfare codes and pricing bands that have straight-jacketed ticket sales for decades.

By weighing up the data, technology providers can determine how much passengers are willing to pay for tickets and continuously reprice seats. Calculating fares using AI can lift an airline’s revenue by 10 per cent or more, according to Fetcherr, an Israeli startup that operates a live-pricing engine.

“We are able to determine at every price point how many people will buy a ticket,” said Mr Roy Cohen, chief executive officer and co-founder of Fetcherr, whose directors include Alex Cruz, a former chief executive of British Airways. “It’s very hard to hide from a system like us.”

Brazilian carrier Azul in September announced the first public trial of Fetcherr’s demand prediction and pricing technology. Azul did not reply to e-mail messages asking for more information about the trial.

Fetcherr’s demand simulations are so accurate, according to Mr Cohen, that fares determined by algorithms for flights six months away barely change by the time the plane takes off. “Almost spot on,” he said. “Sometimes to the cent.”

Aviation needs all the help it can get. Travel evaporated in 2020 as governments around the world closed borders and rolled out Covid-19 restrictions. A recovery from the pandemic should drive global airline revenue to US$782 billion (S$1.1 trillion) in 2022, still shy of the US$838 billion in 2019, according to the International Air Transport Association.

Typical annual revenue growth has been in the single digits since the financial crisis more than a decade ago.

While airlines have for years used software to manage airfares, what passengers ultimately pay has been governed to some degree by seat availability in various price brackets. AI seeks to match fares far more closely to passengers’ desire to pay, something that has become tougher to pinpoint after two years of lockdowns.

“The traditional techniques are almost blunt instruments, really, to deliver certain products at certain price points to the market,” said Ms Amanda Campbell, solutions marketing director at global travel technology provider Accelya.

AI’s influence on aviation is in its infancy, but the information flows are already too large to sensibly grasp. Mr Cohen reckons Fetcherr alone processes multiple petabytes of data from around the world every second as it sizes up travel demand. A single petabyte is estimated to equate to 500 billion pages of standard printed text. “The bigger we become, the better we become,” he said.

The supply of data is endless, said Mr Conor O’Sullivan, chief product officer at Datalex, a provider of real-time pricing. The Dublin-based company in 2021 announced a trial with Aer Lingus, the Irish airline owned by IAG. Aer Lingus did not reply to an e-mail seeking details of the tests.

Datalex still leans heavily on historical information such as airline bookings and schedules to estimate current and future flight demand, Mr O’Sullivan said. But computers are increasingly weighing one-off events such as concerts and sports tournaments, as well as hotel reservations and airport queues. Changes in governments and policy, or even a ministerial ousting, can influence the market. It is the algorithm’s job to determine the relative importance of each byte.

“All of these things have effects,” Mr O’Sullivan said. “Then you get down to all sorts of behavioural psychology. If it’s raining outside, you’re more likely to book to a sunny destination than if it’s sunny.”

While giant AI-powered retailers such as Amazon.com clearly show the benefits of machine learning, aviation’s in-built aversion to risk means it is likely to embrace the technology at a far slower pace. Change in the industry moves at a glacial pace, hamstrung by legacy network systems and ageing ticket distribution partnerships.