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A person in line to visit the OpenAI pavilion at India’s AI Impact summit in New Delhi in February. Java is used by government agencies and about 90% of Fortune 500 companies.

A cybersecurity startup revealed on Nov 17 it had used a new artificial intelligence model to uncover a critical software bug in Java, a popular programming language that is used by government agencies and about 90% of Fortune 500 companies.

It was the latest evidence of a reality facing companies and the government, as AI is revolutionising the field of discovery in computer vulnerabilities, identifying flaws in code so rapidly that cybersecurity professionals are struggling to keep up.

Using leading AI models, the start-up Calif has unearthed a string of serious vulnerabilities in recent months.

Its latest effort exposed a flaw, using OpenAI’s recently released GPT-6 Cyber model, in Java, which is widely used by banks, hospitals, the aviation industry and technology giants, as well as government agencies, including those with national security missions.

“Java is the beating heart of the modern economy,” said Bruce Dang, a senior researcher at Calif.

Dang and his colleagues have worked in recent days to coordinate with all government agencies in the intelligence-sharing alliance known as Five Eyes – which consists of the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and Britain – and major vendors in the private sector, including Google and Microsoft.

The National Security Agency, whose classified network went down on Nov 17 for what it described as “routine software maintenance,” did not respond to a request for comment. It was not clear whether that disruption was related to addressing the Java bug.

Oracle, owner of the Java trademark and provider of commercial Java licences, did not respond to a request for comment. The company released a software patch on Nov 17.

Calif and other groups using AI tools have startled the cybersecurity world and upended what was considered achievable by a small band of coders just a few months ago.

The efforts, which involve working with AI models before they are publicly released, help alert network defenders to undetected problems to fix them before malicious hackers find them and wreak havoc.

The Java discovery may be Calif’s most serious yet, one that could enable a hacker to gain remote access to sensitive internal systems.

It comes after several seemingly independent disruptions in recent days – outages of Microsoft products, a nationwide grounding of flights and banking interruptions – that have fanned fears that AI may be to blame. (So far, the explanations for each appear to be relatively benign.) NYTIMES

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.