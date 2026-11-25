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AI consumes less water per dollar spent than almond milk or golf: Report

A data centre project under construction in Johor Darul Takzim, Malaysia on Oct 20. The Enverus report puts US$25 (S$32) a month of AI spending at about 1.9 gallons of water consumption.

Artificial intelligence consumes less water per dollar spent than almond milk or golf, according to a new study from Enverus Intelligence Research.

The report puts US$25 (S$32) a month of AI spending at about 1.9 gallons of water consumption, including water used to generate the electricity that powers data centres.

According to the report, US$25 spent on almond milk consumes 308 gallons of water, while the same amount spent on golf course green fees consumes 679 gallons.

Household electricity on an all-natural-gas grid consumes about 31 gallons for the same spending, says the report.

Enverus’ report, Data Center Water Use | Setting the Record Straight, compares water consumption using a consistent monthly spending benchmark

“If a typical consumer is worried about their water footprint, skipping one almond latte a week does more than giving up AI chatbots entirely,” said Ryan Luther, director of Energy Transition Research at the firm.

About 90% of the water attributed to running AI models is consumed at power plants rather than data centres, the report found.

Enverus said a modern hyperscale data centre campus consumes about 32,100 gallons of water per acre per month, less than rice, almonds or alfalfa, and similar to an average US golf course. REUTERS