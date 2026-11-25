AI consumes less water per dollar spent than almond milk or golf: Report
Artificial intelligence consumes less water per dollar spent than almond milk or golf, according to a new study from Enverus Intelligence Research.
The report puts US$25 (S$32) a month of AI spending at about 1.9 gallons of water consumption, including water used to generate the electricity that powers data centres.
According to the report, US$25 spent on almond milk consumes 308 gallons of water, while the same amount spent on golf course green fees consumes 679 gallons.
Household electricity on an all-natural-gas grid consumes about 31 gallons for the same spending, says the report.
Enverus’ report, Data Center Water Use | Setting the Record Straight, compares water consumption using a consistent monthly spending benchmark
“If a typical consumer is worried about their water footprint, skipping one almond latte a week does more than giving up AI chatbots entirely,” said Ryan Luther, director of Energy Transition Research at the firm.
About 90% of the water attributed to running AI models is consumed at power plants rather than data centres, the report found.
Enverus said a modern hyperscale data centre campus consumes about 32,100 gallons of water per acre per month, less than rice, almonds or alfalfa, and similar to an average US golf course. REUTERS