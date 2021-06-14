Agreement to boost climate finance but critics say details scant

CARBIS BAY (England) • G-7 leaders agreed yesterday to raise their contributions to meet an overdue spending pledge of US$100 billion (S$133 billion) a year to help poorer countries cut carbon emissions and cope with global warming, but campaigners said firm cash promises were missing.
Alongside plans billed as helping speed up infrastructure funding in developing countries and a shift to renewable and sustainable technology, the world's seven largest advanced economies again pledged to meet the climate finance target.
But climate groups said the promise lacked detail, most importantly a figure for the increases.
In the final communique, the seven nations - the United States, Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy and Japan - reaffirmed their commitment to "mobilise US$100 billion a year from public and private sources, through to 2025".
"Towards this end, we commit to each increase and improve our overall international public climate finance contributions for this period and call on other developed countries to join and enhance their contributions to this effort. We welcome the commitments already made by some of the G-7 to increase climate finance and look forward to new commitments from others well ahead of COP26 in Glasgow," the group said, referring to a major United Nations climate summit in November.
The group, which held its three-day meeting at a Cornish seaside resort, also pledged to help mobilise further private capital towards the green transition that would help poorer nations cut emissions and adapt to climate change impacts.
The group also recognised the biodiversity crisis and the need to better protect nature. "We commit to champion ambitious and effective global biodiversity targets, including conserving or protecting at least 30 per cent of global land and at least 30 per cent of the global ocean by 2030. These actions will help stem the extinction crisis, safeguard water and food supplies, absorb carbon pollution, and reduce the risks of future pandemics."
Some green groups were unimpressed with the climate pledges.
Ms Catherine Pettengell, director at Climate Action Network, an umbrella group for advocacy organisations, said the G-7 had failed to rise to the challenge of agreeing on concrete pledges on climate finance: "We had hoped the leaders of the world's richest nations would come away from this week having put their money where their mouth is."
Tufts' Fletcher School dean and former UN climate envoy Rachel Kyte said: "On the outside, the deal looks good - but there's little detail on the inside. Details matter especially in a low-trust environment."
Developed countries agreed at the UN in 2009 to together contribute US$100 billion each year by last year in climate finance to poorer countries, which are grappling with the effects of climate change.
That target was not met, derailed in part by the coronavirus pandemic.
REUTERS
Key pledges from the group
CORONAVIRUS
"Total G-7 commitments since the start of the pandemic provide for a total of over two billion vaccine doses... We also call for a timely, transparent, expert-led and science-based WHO-convened phase two Covid-19 origins study including, as recommended by the experts' report, in China."
CHINA
The G-7 is "calling on China to respect human rights and fundamental freedoms, especially in relation to Xinjiang, and those rights, freedoms and high degree of autonomy for Hong Kong enshrined in the Sino-British Joint Declaration and the Basic Law".
SHIFTING AWAY FROM DIESEL, PETROL CARS
"We commit to accelerate the transition away from new sales of diesel and petrol cars to promote the uptake of zero-emission vehicles."
CLIMATE FINANCE
The G-7 will "protect our planet supporting a green revolution that creates jobs, cuts emissions and seeks to limit the rise in global temperatures to 1.5 degrees".
"We commit to net-zero no later than 2050, halving our collective emissions over the two decades to 2030, increasing climate finance to 2025; and to protect or conserve at least 30 per cent of our land and oceans by 2030. We acknowledge our duty to safeguard the planet for future generations."
BLOOMBERG