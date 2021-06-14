Agreement to boost climate finance but critics say details scant

CARBIS BAY (England) • G-7 leaders agreed yesterday to raise their contributions to meet an overdue spending pledge of US$100 billion (S$133 billion) a year to help poorer countries cut carbon emissions and cope with global warming, but campaigners said firm cash promises were missing.

Alongside plans billed as helping speed up infrastructure funding in developing countries and a shift to renewable and sustainable technology, the world's seven largest advanced economies again pledged to meet the climate finance target.

But climate groups said the promise lacked detail, most importantly a figure for the increases.

In the final communique, the seven nations - the United States, Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy and Japan - reaffirmed their commitment to "mobilise US$100 billion a year from public and private sources, through to 2025".

"Towards this end, we commit to each increase and improve our overall international public climate finance contributions for this period and call on other developed countries to join and enhance their contributions to this effort. We welcome the commitments already made by some of the G-7 to increase climate finance and look forward to new commitments from others well ahead of COP26 in Glasgow," the group said, referring to a major United Nations climate summit in November.

The group, which held its three-day meeting at a Cornish seaside resort, also pledged to help mobilise further private capital towards the green transition that would help poorer nations cut emissions and adapt to climate change impacts.

The group also recognised the biodiversity crisis and the need to better protect nature. "We commit to champion ambitious and effective global biodiversity targets, including conserving or protecting at least 30 per cent of global land and at least 30 per cent of the global ocean by 2030. These actions will help stem the extinction crisis, safeguard water and food supplies, absorb carbon pollution, and reduce the risks of future pandemics."

Some green groups were unimpressed with the climate pledges.

Ms Catherine Pettengell, director at Climate Action Network, an umbrella group for advocacy organisations, said the G-7 had failed to rise to the challenge of agreeing on concrete pledges on climate finance: "We had hoped the leaders of the world's richest nations would come away from this week having put their money where their mouth is."

Tufts' Fletcher School dean and former UN climate envoy Rachel Kyte said: "On the outside, the deal looks good - but there's little detail on the inside. Details matter especially in a low-trust environment."

Developed countries agreed at the UN in 2009 to together contribute US$100 billion each year by last year in climate finance to poorer countries, which are grappling with the effects of climate change.

That target was not met, derailed in part by the coronavirus pandemic.

REUTERS