After return of opposition leader, Venezuela's acting president says hopes dialogue will offer space for all voices

CARACAS, Oct 26 - Venezuela's acting president Delcy Rodriguez said on Monday that she hopes negotiations with a faction of the opposition will offer space for all voices to be heard, a day after opposition leader Maria Corina Machado returned to the country.

“I hope the dialogue continues to provide a space for political participation, and that those who have harmed Venezuela, those who called for sanctions and external aggression, feel some remorse and regret," the acting president said during a visit to a military hospital in Caracas. “I hope both the dialogue and the program for democratic coexistence and peace can provide a space where all voices can be heard, where voices seeking the good of the country can be heard."

Machado's return to Venezuela after several failed attempts risks straining her ties with US President Donald Trump's administration. Washington has said she has every right to be in Venezuela, but has praised Rodriguez and supports a negotiation process between the Rodriguez government and opposition groups that does not include Machado's Vente Venezuela movement.

The talks, which have continued this month, would remake the electoral council and top court ahead of eventual elections. REUTERS