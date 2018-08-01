Zimbabwe's ruling party wins majority of seats in disputed election

HARARE (REUTERS) - Zimbabwe's ruling ZANU-PF party has won a majority of seats in Parliament, results from the electoral commission showed on Wednesday (Aug 1), a day after the opposition accused the agency of deliberately delaying results in ZANU-PF's favour.

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission results showed President Emmerson Mnangagwa's ZANU-PF cruising to a big majority after picking up 109 seats against 41 for the opposition Movement for Democratic Change.

Another 58 seats are yet to be declared.