Zimbabwe's ruling party wins majority of seats in disputed election

Zimbabwean police officers sit while voters check the polling station results posted outside a tent in Mbare, Harare, Zimbabwe, on July 31, 2018.
Zimbabwean police officers sit while voters check the polling station results posted outside a tent in Mbare, Harare, Zimbabwe, on July 31, 2018.PHOTO: AFP
HARARE (REUTERS) - Zimbabwe's ruling ZANU-PF party has won a majority of seats in Parliament, results from the electoral commission showed on Wednesday (Aug 1), a day after the opposition accused the agency of deliberately delaying results in ZANU-PF's favour.

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission results showed President Emmerson Mnangagwa's ZANU-PF cruising to a big majority after picking up 109 seats against 41 for the opposition Movement for Democratic Change.

Another 58 seats are yet to be declared.

