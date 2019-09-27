Zimbabwe's Robert Mugabe to be buried in home district, says government

Women in the stands hold posters of former president Robert Mugabe at his state funeral in Harare.PHOTO: AP
HARARE (REUTERS) - Zimbabwe's longtime ruler Robert Mugabe will be buried in his home district of Zvimba, not at a national shrine in Harare as previously planned, the information ministry said on Thursday (Sept 26).

Zimbabweans have been gripped by a public feud between government and Mugabe's family over where the country's long-ruling leader would be buried.

Mugabe, who ruled Zimbabwe for 37 years until he was ousted by his own army in November 2017, died in a Singapore hospital on Sept 6 aged 95.

