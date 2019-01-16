Zimbabwe strike enters third day as 'excessive force' criticised

HARARE (BLOOMBERG) - Shops remained shut and public transport at a standstill in the Zimbabwean capital on the third day of a nationwide strike, as Human Rights Watch (HRW) appealed to the authorities to restrain security forces who've killed at least five people.

Thousands of Zimbabweans have taken to the streets this week, barricading roads and torching some government property after the Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions called for the stay-away to protest the state's doubling of fuel prices.

The increase will add to inflation that's already at the highest rate in a decade, amid a shortage of raw materials and cash.

Security forces have responded to the protests with live ammunition, rubber bullets and teargas, which they've fired at protesters and into people's homes, HRW, a New York-based advocacy group, said in an emailed statement on Wednesday (Jan 16).

"Zimbabwe authorities have a duty to maintain security during protests, but they need to do that without using excessive force," said Mr Dewa Mavhinga, HRW's southern Africa director.

"Those responsible for using unlawful lethal force should be promptly investigated and held accountable."

Police have arrested more than 200 people since the protests started on Monday, Zimbabwe's Information Ministry said on its Twitter account. The government ordered phone companies including Econet Wireless Zimbabwe Ltd, the country's biggest, to suspend Internet services.

Related Story Soldiers patrol Zimbabwe streets after protests kill three people

Zimbabwean police spokeswoman Charity Charamba said among those killed was a police officer who was stoned to death by demonstrators. Protesters also burned a police station, closed roads and looted shops in Harare, Bulawayo and Kadoma, HRW said.