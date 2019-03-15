Victims' families journey to Ethiopian Airlines crash site

ADDIS ABABA • Ethiopians clad in traditional mourning shawls and other black clothing gathered silently in a hotel conference room in Addis Ababa yesterday before boarding buses to the crash site of Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302.

They were the families and loved ones of the victims.

Couples held each other, slumped forward in their chairs and gazing downwards.

Some men held their heads in their hands. Women in headscarves leaned against the chests of their relatives for comfort.

Others stood up to ask questions. They said they wanted more "transparency" from the airlines and more details of Sunday's accident.

A stoic man in a dark coat said he was steeling himself for the three-hour journey to the crash site.

Mr Tewfik Ahmed, 39, was raised by the father of Ahmed Nur Mohammed, the deputy pilot of ET 302. Mr Tewfik travelled from his home in the south of the country to pay his respects.

"Ahmed was the pride of the family," he told Reuters, seated alongside other mourners.

"Heading to the site is the least I can do for him."

All 149 passengers and eight crew aboard the flight were killed when their Boeing 737 Max 8 crashed six minutes after taking off from the high-altitude capital of Ethiopia.

The mourners gathered at the Ethiopian Airlines-owned Skylight Hotel near Bole International Airport. Some held up framed photographs of young loved ones.

The room filled up over the course of half an hour.

The airline said earlier on Twitter that an Ethiopian delegation had flown the black boxes from Flight 302 to Paris for investigation.

The contents of the flight data recorder and cockpit voice recorder will provide critical details about what happened, experts say.

Mr Hamze Abdi Hussein came from the eastern Ethiopian town of Jijiga with five other family members after receiving confirmation of the crash that killed his uncle, Mr Mucaad Hussein Abdela, a truck driver from Minnesota who was on his way to Kenya to visit relatives.

"We visited the crash site yesterday and we are heading there today. It is a huge loss for us," he told Reuters.

"The fact that there is no information about whether we will receive the body or not is frustrating and painful. There is not much that we are getting."

After the question and answer session, the mourners filed silently out of the room and slowly boarded the convoy of eight Ethiopian Airlines buses. They looked like travellers themselves. But they carried no luggage, only items to honour the dead in their final resting place.

REUTERS