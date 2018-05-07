Tunisia's Ennahda claims victory in landmark local poll

TUNIS (REUTERS) - Tunisia's Islamist Ennahda party claimed victory late on Sunday (May 6) in the country's first free municipal elections, a key step in a democratic transition marred by economic disappointment.

After polling stations closed at 6 pm, top Ennahda official Lotfi Zitoun told Reuters the party was more than five per cent ahead of its secularist rival, Nidaa Tounes, citing vote counts observed by the party.

Ennahda and Nidaa Tounes are also coalition partners in the national government. They were expected to dominate the long-delayed polls, which will see officials elected in 350 municipalities for the first time since a 2011 uprising ended decades of authoritarian rule.

"This result is a reward for the new tolerant and democratic Ennahda ... Ennahda which searched for consensus," Zitoun said.

Borhan Bsais, a Nidaa Tounes official, said his party probably trailed Ennahda by 3 to 5 per cent.

Tunisia has been hailed as the only democratic success of the Arab Spring, because it toppled long-serving autocrat Zine El Abidine Ben Ali without triggering major violence.

But enthusiasm for democratic change has long given way to anger over stubbornly low living standards, which have driven some Tunisians to make the dangerous sea crossing to Europe in search of work or have prompted a few to turn to militant Islam.

"I intended to boycott, but I changed my mind at the last moment," Mohamed Ali Abadi, told Reuters after leaving a polling station. "We are facing a lot of economic problems but will continue our way in a real democracy.".

At 3m, voter turnout had reached 21 per cent. Clashes were reported in several areas.

The electoral commission decided to postpone elections in eight centers in Mdhila in the south because of a mistake in the election papers.

Political parties have spoken about violations in several towns, including trying to influence voters and distribute money.

Adel Brinsi the member of the Independent Electoral Commission said some abuses occurred at the polling stations, but they were not significant and did not affect the election results or their normal functioning.

Turnout was low in three polling stations visited by Reuters in the capital, Tunis, in the morning. Mostly elderly people were voting while young people were sitting in cafes nearby.

"I want a job," said a young man who gave his name as Ramzi."No one cared for us in the past years and we suffer from unemployment."

The main challenge will be to match voters' expectations with local budgets in a country where the central government makes the main decisions about how and where money gets spent.

A new law envisages some decision-making being gradually devolved to the local level, though it remains unclear how it will work in practice.

Western donors want to provide funds for councils to start projects from day one.

This comes on top of billions of dollars in loans from the International Monetary Fund and various countries to help plug a budget deficit caused by political turmoil and one of the world's highest public sector bills.