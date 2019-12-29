Truck bombing kills 90, injures dozens in Somalia

MOGADISHU • At least 90 people were killed and dozens wounded in a truck bombing in Mogadishu yesterday, according to a report from an international organisation working in Somalia.

The explosion struck a bustling checkpoint in the Somali capital, the latest in a string of deadly attacks.

Rescuers carried dead bodies past the twisted wreckage of a vehicle and a minibus taxi smeared with blood.

An ambulance official told Reuters earlier that 61 bodies had been taken from the scene and 51 people were injured.

"There are more casualties and the death toll is sure to rise," said Mr Abdikadir Abdirahman Haji Aden, founder of Aamin ambulances.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the blast.

Al-Qaeda-linked Islamist group Al-Shabaab regularly carries out such attacks in an attempt to undermine the government, which is backed by the United Nations and African Union troops.

The most deadly attack blamed on the group was in October 2017 when a bomb-laden truck exploded next to a fuel tanker in Mogadishu, creating a firestorm that killed nearly 600 people.

While Al-Shabaab carries out frequent attacks, the death tolls are often lower than in yesterday's blast.

The group has sometimes not claimed responsibility for attacks that sparked huge public backlash, such as a 2009 suicide bombing of a graduation ceremony for medical students.

After yesterday's explosion at the Ex-Control checkpoint, 55-year-old Sabdow Ali, who lives nearby, said he left his house and counted at least 13 people dead.

"Dozens of injured people were screaming for help, but the police immediately opened fire and I rushed back to my house," he told Reuters.

Three other witnesses told Reuters that a small team of Turkish engineers were present at the time of the blast, constructing a road from the checkpoint into the city. The witnesses said a car belonging to the engineers was destroyed instantly in the explosion. It was not clear whether the engineers survived.

The checkpoint is also a tax collection point for the government, Ministry of Foreign Affairs official Ali Abdi Ali Hoshow said on Twitter.

The injured were transported to Medina Hospital, where a Reuters witness saw dozens arriving by ambulance.

A nurse at the hospital, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the facility had received more than 100 wounded people.

Relatives also gathered at the hospital, weeping outside the entrance as they sought information on their loved ones.

Speaking to reporters at the blast site, Mogadishu Mayor Omar Muhamoud said that the government confirmed that at least 90 civilians, mostly students, had been injured.

Police officials were not immediately available for comment on casualty numbers.

REUTERS