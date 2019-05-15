Sudan army, protesters agree on 3-year transition: General

KHARTOUM (AFP) - Sudanese army rulers and protest leaders on Wednesday (May 15) agreed on a three-year transition period for transferring power to a full civilian administration, a general announced.

"We agreed on a transitional period of three years," Lieutenant-General Yasser al-Atta, a member of the military council that took power after the ouster of long-time leader Omar al-Bashir, told reporters.

Lt-Gen Atta said a final agreement on the sharing of power, including the forming of the next ruling body - the sovereign council - will be signed with the protest movement, the Alliance for Freedom and Change, within 24 hours.

"We vow to our people that the agreement will be completed fully within 24 hours in a way that it meets the people's aspirations," he said.

He added that of the three-year transitional period, the first six months will be allocated to signing peace accords with rebels in the country's war zones.

The army generals had initially insisted on a two-year transition period, while the protest leaders wanted four years.

Lt-Gen Atta also said that during the transitional period, the Parliament will be composed of 300 members, of which 67 per cent will be from the Alliance for Freedom and Change and the rest will be from other political groups.