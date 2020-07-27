Coronavirus pandemic

South African trade minister tests positive for Covid-19

Mr Ebrahim Patel is the fourth minister in South Africa to contract the coronavirus.
Mr Ebrahim Patel is the fourth minister in South Africa to contract the coronavirus.
Published
1 hour ago

JOHANNESBURG • South Africa's Trade Minister Ebrahim Patel has tested positive for Covid-19, the Cabinet has said.

He is the fourth minister in Africa's hardest-hit country to contract the coronavirus.

Cabinet spokesman Phumla Williams said in a statement that Mr Patel, 58, received his results on Saturday. "Minister Patel is in good spirits and is in self-quarantine, and will continue to work from home," she said.

"Those that have been in contact with the minister are also in self-isolation and have been encouraged to get tested."

Four ministers and several MPs have so far contracted the coronavirus in South Africa, which has the highest numbers of diagnosed infections in Africa and ranks fifth in the world after the United States, Brazil, India and Russia.

Last Monday, both Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi, 61, and Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe, 65, were separately admitted to hospital with the virus.

The fourth is Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, who has since recovered.

To date, South Africa has recorded 434,200 cases of the coronavirus, at least 6,655 of whom have died.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Read the latest on the Covid-19 situation in Singapore and beyond on our dedicated site here.

Get The Straits Times app and receive breaking news alerts and more. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on July 27, 2020, with the headline 'South African trade minister tests positive for Covid-19'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

Branded Content