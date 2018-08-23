South Africa hits back at US President Donald Trump after he wades into race politics with farm tweet

JOHANNESBURG (AFP) - South Africa accused United States President Donald Trump of sowing division on Thursday (Aug 23) after he tweeted that the State Department would probe "land and farm seizures...and the large scale killing of farmers".

Mr Trump's tweet apparently followed a segment on conservative Fox News about Pretoria's plan to change the constitution to speed up expropriation of land without compensation to redress racial imbalances in land ownership.

He added that he had "asked Secretary of State (Mike Pompeo) to closely study" the situation.

"South African Government is now seizing land from white farmers," said the post that tagged the show's host Tucker Carlson as well as the channel.

South Africa's official government Twitter account hit back within hours: "South Africa totally rejects this narrow perception which only seeks to divide our nation and reminds us of our colonial past."

The government wrote in a second post: "South Africa will speed up the pace of land reform in a careful and inclusive manner that does not divide our nation."

As elections due in 2019 approach, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has intervened to accelerate land reform in order to "undo a grave historical injustice" against the black majority during colonialism and the apartheid era that ended in 1994.

I have asked Secretary of State @SecPompeo to closely study the South Africa land and farm seizures and expropriations and the large scale killing of farmers. “South African Government is now seizing land from white farmers.” @TuckerCarlson @FoxNews — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 23, 2018

South Africa totally rejects this narrow perception which only seeks to divide our nation and reminds us of our colonial past. #landexpropriation @realDonaldTrump @PresidencyZA — South African Government (@GovernmentZA) August 23, 2018

Twenty-four years on and the white community that makes up 8 per cent of the population "possess 72 per cent of farms" compared to "only 4 per cent" in the hands of black people who make up four-fifths of the population, according to President Ramaphosa.

To remedy the imbalance, the president recently announced that the constitution would be altered to allow for land to be seized and redistributed without compensation to the current owners.

Australian Immigration Minister Peter Dutton sparked a diplomatic row with Pretoria in March after he said that Canberra should give "special attention" to white South African farmers seeking asylum because they faced a "horrific" situation.