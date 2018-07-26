Singapore rear-admiral visits PLA's African base

Rear-Admiral Saw Shi Tat, the Singapore commander of the multinational counter-piracy Combined Task Force (CTF) 151, on a recent visit to the People's Liberation Army (PLA) support base in the small African country of Djibouti.

The base is the Chinese navy's first overseas military base.

The visit by RADM Saw, who is deployed in Bahrain, was hosted by Senior Captain Liang Yang, Commander-in-Chief of the PLA support base, the Republic of Singapore Navy said on its Facebook page on Tuesday.

The security and safety of sea routes is a major concern of navies around the world and this requires navies to work closely together, including the piracy situation in the Gulf of Aden, said the Singapore navy.

Established in 2009, CTF 151 is focused on the deterrence and disruption of piracy and armed robbery in waters, particularly in the Somali Basin and southern Red Sea.