S. Africa seizes 342kg of lion bones bound for KL

JOHANNESBURG • South African officials have seized 342kg of lion bones - prized in Asia for their supposed medicinal values and in the making of jewellery - at Johannesburg airport and arrested three people, the Environment Ministry said in a statement.

The contents of the crates, destined for Malaysia, were misdeclared, according to the statement on Thursday.

"When the shipment was inspected, 12 boxes of lion bones wrapped in aluminium foil and weighing 342kg were discovered," it said.

Ministry spokesman Albi Modise said although the export of bones of lions bred in captivity was legal, a special permit was required to send them out.

He said all those arrested were foreigners - including two Zimbabweans. One suspect remains in custody.

South Africa is home to more than 11,000 lions, of which 3,000 live in national parks where hunting is forbidden.

In September last year, Singapore Airlines - the only carrier transporting lion bones from South Africa to Asia - said it was ending the practice.

