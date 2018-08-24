S. Africa blasts Trump over tweet on land seizures

JOHANNESBURG • South Africa accused US President Donald Trump of fuelling racial tensions yesterday after he said farmers were being forced off their land and many of them killed.

Mr Trump's tweet touches on the overwhelmingly white ownership of farmland in South Africa - one of the most sensitive issues in the country's post-apartheid history.

Responding within hours, the government angrily said on its official Twitter account: "South Africa totally rejects this narrow perception which only seeks to divide our nation, and reminds us of our colonial past.

"South Africa will speed up the pace of land reform in a careful and inclusive manner that does not divide our nation."

The Foreign Ministry said in a statement it would meet officials at the US Embassy to challenge the "unfortunate comments", which were "based on false information".

Foreign Minister Lindiwe Sisulu will also speak directly with her US counterpart Mike Pompeo, it added.

Mr Trump tweeted: "I have asked Secretary of State Pompeo to closely study the South Africa land and farm seizures and expropriations and the large-scale killing of farmers."

His tweet apparently followed a segment on Fox News about Pretoria's plan to change the Constitution to speed up expropriation of land without compensation to redress racial imbalances in land ownership.

Mr Trump also posted a quote from Fox News saying: "South African government is now seizing land from white farmers."

Ahead of elections due next year, South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa has intervened to accelerate land reform in order to "undo a grave historical injustice" against the black majority during colonialism and the apartheid era.

Even though apartheid ended in 1994, the white community that makes up 8 per cent of the population "possess 72 per cent of farms" compared with "only 4 per cent" in the hands of black people, who make up four-fifths of the population, said Mr Ramaphosa.

The imbalance stems from purchases and seizures during the colonial era that were enshrined in law during apartheid. Mr Ramaphosa recently said the Constitution would be amended to allow for land to be seized and redistributed without compensation to current owners.

But the plans have not been approved by Parliament, and there has been a vigorous debate in South Africa on how land redistribution would work - and whether seizures could be economically damaging.

