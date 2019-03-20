Rescuers race to save the stranded after Mozambique storm kills over 1,000

BEIRA (Mozambique) • Rescue workers in Mozambique were racing against time to pluck people off trees and rooftops yesterday after a monster storm reaped a feared harvest of more than 1,000 lives before smashing into neighbouring Zimbabwe and Malawi.

Four days after Cyclone Idai made landfall, torrential rains and strong winds, combined with flash floods that have swept away roads and bridges, inflicted further pain on Zimbabwe and Mozambique.

More than a thousand people are feared to have died in Mozambique alone while 1.7 million people have been affected, the United Nations said yesterday. Scores have been killed and more than 200 are missing in neighbouring Zimbabwe.

In Malawi, the disaster has killed at least 56 people and affected some 920,000, UN officials said.

The UN's World Food Programme regional chief Lola Castro said the tropical storm that ravaged southern Africa is possibly the worst weather-related disaster ever to hit the southern hemisphere. Storm surge floods up to 6m deep had caused "incredible devastation" over a huge area.

Emergency teams in central Mozambique yesterday set off in boats in an inland sea of floodwater, plucking survivors from treetops and roofs.

The South African and Mozambican militaries have deployed their air forces in the effort to save lives, while South African non-governmental organisation Rescue SA said it had saved 34 people since last Friday night, using three helicopters. It is striving to hire more.

Its team is having to make potentially life-or-death decisions about whom to save, the organisation's head, Mr Ian Scher, told Agence France-Presse. "Sometimes we can only save two out of five, sometimes we rather drop food and go to someone else who's in bigger danger."

Mozambique President Filipe Nyusi on Monday said the Pungwe and Buzi rivers had "burst their banks and engulfed entire villages". He added that "communities are isolated and bodies are floating" on the waters, while the death toll has reached 84.

"This is a real humanitarian disaster," he said. "More than 100,000 people are in danger."

Ms Emma Beaty, coordinator of a group of NGOs known as Cosaco, warned of the peril from dams filled to the brim by floodwaters. "Some dams have broken, and others have reached full capacity, they'll very soon open the flood gates," she said.

"It's a convergence of flooding, cyclones, dams breaking and making a potential wave: everything's in place so we get a perfect storm."

In neighbouring Zimbabwe, Idai left at least 98 dead and 217 more missing, according to the information ministry.

The storm swept away homes and ripped bridges to pieces, leaving destruction that Acting Defence Minister Perrance Shiri said "resembles the aftermath of a full-scale war".

Families started burying their dead on Monday in damp graves, while survivors with injuries filled up hospitals.

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE