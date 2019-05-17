PM Lee Hsien Loong congratulates South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on elections victory

SINGAPORE - Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has conveyed his congratulations to South African President Cyril Ramaphosa for his party's victory in last week's general elections.

In a letter dated Thursday (May 16), PM Lee highlighted the strong and friendly ties forged between the two nations over the years and expressed his confidence in Mr Ramaphosa as a leader.

"I am confident that you will be able to build on the success of your first year as President and chart a bright future for the people of South Africa," said Mr Lee.

Pointing to potential areas of bilateral cooperation the two leaders discussed on the sidelines of the Group of 20 Leaders' Summit in Buenos Aires in December, the Prime Minister said officials are following up on these and other areas, including technical cooperation.

Mr Ramaphosa last year succeeded president Jacob Zuma, who resigned after nine years in office. He will be inaugurated as South Africa's sixth democratically elected president on May 25, capping the May 8 elections won by the ruling African National Congress.