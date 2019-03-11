Plane crashes in Ethiopia, killing all 157 on board

An Ethiopian Airlines passenger jet bound for Nairobi crashed minutes after take-off yesterday, killing all 157 people on board and raising questions about the safety of Boeing's new 737 MAX 8 model.

Flight ET302 went down minutes after leaving Addis Ababa, after losing contact with the control tower.

The airline's CEO Tewolde GebreMariam told reporters the pilot had asked to turn the plane back after facing difficulties. Passengers from 33 countries were aboard the plane.

This is the second recent crash of the relatively new 737 MAX 8, the latest version of Boeing's workhorse narrow-body jet that first entered service in 2017.

A Lion Air plane of the same type plunged into the Java Sea off the coast of Indonesia on Oct 29 last year, killing 189 people. The cause of that crash is still under investigation.

