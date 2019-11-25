Plane crash in Congo kills at least 24

GOMA (Congo) • At least 24 people were killed, including some on the ground, when a small plane crashed into a densely populated neighbourhood in the city of Goma in eastern Congo yesterday, a local lawmaker and a rescue worker said.

The aircraft, which was operated by local company Busy Bee, crashed shortly after take-off. It was bound for the city of Beni, about 250km to the north of Goma, North Kivu Governor Carly Nzanzu Kasivita's office said in a statement.

The company said the 19-seater Dornier 228-200 had 16 passengers and two crew members on board. There was no word yet on what might have caused the accident.

Mr Jean Paul Lumbulumbu, vice-president of North Kivu's Parliament, said 24 bodies had been recovered from the rubble, including those of several people hit by falling debris. A rescue worker said 26 bodies had been recovered.

A Reuters witness at the scene said two people - one who was on board the plane and a child in a building hit by the wreckage - were rescued before the plane exploded into flames after crashing.

Air accidents are relatively frequent in Congo because of lax safety standards and poor maintenance.

All Congolese commercial carriers, including Busy Bee, are banned from operating in the European Union.



The wreckage of the plane that crashed in Goma, eastern Congo, yesterday. PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE



REUTERS