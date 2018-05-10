One dead after attackers slits throats of worshippers at South Africa mosque

JOHANNESBURG (REUTERS, AFP) - One person was killed at a mosque near Durban in South Africa when three people armed with guns and knives attacked worshippers, slitting the throats of three people before fleeing, an emergency service official said on Thursday (May 10).

"One of the three has just died on his way to hospital. The other two are in critical condition," said Prem Balram, a spokesman for Reaction Unit SA who was first on the scene.

The motive of the attack was not clear, he said.

The imam of the mosque was said to have died.

“The imam, who had his throat slit, has passed away a few minutes ago due to his injuries,” Paul Herbst, spokesman for the private IPSS medical rescue service, told AFP.

AFP said three attackers escaped in a Hyundai car from the Imam Hussain mosque in Verulam town on the outskirts of Durban.

Balram, spokesman for Reaction Unit South Africa, said he had arrived at the mosque to find two victims covered in blood lying in the forecourt of the mosque.

He said a third victim had been attacked inside the building, which was then set alight, and had jumped up of a window.

“Eyewitnesses said three attackers with guns had used knives to slit the victims’ throats. One knife was left behind,” Balram said, speaking from the scene.

Footage from the scene of the Mosque attack in Verulam KZN. Graphic pic.twitter.com/jO1aRFeTbs — Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) May 10, 2018

Attack at a Mosque in Verulam KZN. Building was also set on fire. Reports of fatalities and injuries. pic.twitter.com/YLOVOwmnM2 — Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) May 10, 2018

Breaking news: Three people are in a critical state following an attack at a mosque in Verulam. Police and emergency personnel are currently at the scene. The motive is unknown at this stage. pic.twitter.com/VtgPB6ZFdD — The Mercury™ (@TheMercurySA) May 10, 2018

IPSS Medical Rescue are currently in attendance of a mass casualty incident, at a mosque in Verulam.

Unconfirmed reports suggest that 3 men, reportedly of Egyptian descent, attacked members of the mosque, then set fire to the building. 3 people injured.#MosqueAttack #Verulam pic.twitter.com/A0nFbrxSir — The Witness (@WitnessKZN) May 10, 2018

“There have been theft and robbery incidents at mosques before, but not like this when nothing appears to have been taken.”

He said all the three were seriously injured, with two in a critical condition.

They were rushed to nearby government and private hospitals.

The police confirmed the incident, but gave no further details.

South Africa has a history of relative religious tolerance.

About 1.5 per cent of the country’s population is Muslim.

(This story is developing)