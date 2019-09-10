Mugabe's body to be flown home as burial site remains unclear

HARARE (Zimbabwe) • A plane has left Zimbabwe for Singapore carrying government officials and relatives to bring home the body of Mr Robert Mugabe, but it was still not clear where the former president would be buried, a family spokesman said yesterday.

Mr Mugabe's family is pushing back against the Zimbabwean government's plan to bury him at the National Heroes Acre monument in Harare and wants him to be interred in his home village, relatives have told Reuters.

Mr Leo Mugabe, nephew of the late president and spokesman for the family, said a charter plane left Harare for Singapore just after 9am (3pm Singapore time) yesterday.

Mr Robert Mugabe's body was expected to arrive in Zimbabwe tomorrow at 3pm (9pm Singapore time), Mr Leo Mugabe told Reuters.

But when pressed on where the former leader would be buried, Mr Leo Mugabe was non-committal.

"Mugabe was a chief and he will be buried in accordance with tradition. The chiefs have not told us where he will be buried, so it is not clear yet. I also don't know," he said.

In some parts of Zimbabwe, burials of chiefs are a secret affair and people are told about the resting place only afterwards.

As national president, Mr Robert Mugabe did not exercise the role of a traditional ruler, but he held the respected title of traditional chief of Zvimba rural district.

He died last Friday, aged 95, in Singapore, where he had long been receiving medical treatment.

He had dominated Zimbabwean politics for almost four decades, from independence in 1980 until he was removed by his own army in a November 2017 coup.

Revered by many as a liberator who freed his people from white minority rule, Mr Mugabe was vilified by others for wrecking one of Africa's most promising economies and ruthlessly crushing his opponents.

Mr Mugabe's resting place has been a topic of discussion since the Zimbabwe Independent newspaper reported last month that the former president would snub the offer of a burial at National Heroes Acre - a site reserved for the country's heroes - because he felt bitter about the way he was removed from power.

The Zimbabwean government said in a memo sent to embassies that it planned to hold a state funeral for Mr Mugabe in the National Sports Stadium on Saturday, with a burial ceremony on Sunday, but it did not say where the burial would be.

A Mugabe relative who is helping with funeral arrangements told Reuters that the family had compromised by agreeing to have a state funeral led by the government on Saturday, but is insisting that Mr Mugabe would be buried in Kutama, his place of birth.

The relative, speaking from Singapore, asked not to be named.

If Mr Mugabe is buried in Kutama village, 85km from Harare, it would be a major rebuke to his successor, President Emmerson Mnangagwa, and the ruling Zanu-PF party which Mr Mugabe helped to found.

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE