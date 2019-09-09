Mugabe's body to arrive in Zimbabwe on Wed, state funeral slated for Saturday

SINGAPORE/HARARE • The repatriation of former Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe's body might take place today, a relative of Mr Mugabe said.

Speaking to reporters yesterday outside the Singapore Casket building in Lavender Street where the body was housed, Mr Mugabe's nephew-in-law Adam Molai said arrangements for the repatriation were still being made.

Presidential spokesman George Charamba was quoted in the Sunday Mail as saying Mr Mugabe's body will arrive in Zimbabwe on Wednesday.

Mr Molai said that Mr Mugabe's family members, including his half-sister, Dr Regina Gata, were at the Singapore Casket to attend the memorial service.

Mr Mugabe died last Friday morning at Gleneagles Hospital in Singapore, where he was receiving medical treatment. The Straits Times understands that some of his relatives had flown in from Zimbabwe for the service. Mr Molai added that South Africa's High Commissioner to Singapore, Mr Modise Casalis Mokitlane, as well as Ms Alice Mageza, Ambassador of the Republic of Zimbabwe to Singapore, had also attended the service.

A state funeral for the former president, who died at age 95, will be held on Saturday. A burial ceremony will take place on Sunday.

Mr Mugabe, a former guerrilla leader who became the southern African country's first leader following independence from white minority rule in 1980, had held on to power until he was forced to resign in 2017.

He is still regarded by many as a national hero, with some even saying they missed him after his successor Emmerson Mnangagwa, a former ally turned foe, failed to revive the economy and used the army to crush dissent.

According to Mr Charamba, family members and Mr Mnangagwa will receive the body at the airport named after the former president in the capital, Harare. The body will be taken to Mr Mugabe's rural home, about 85km south-west of Harare, before being placed in a stadium for public viewing.

"He died a very bitter man," the former president's nephew, Mr Leo Mugabe, told reporters at the family's rural home on Saturday. "Imagine the people that are guarding you, that you trusted the most, turning against you," said the family spokesman.

ASSOCIATED PRESS, REUTERS