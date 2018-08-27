Mnangagwa sworn in as president of Zimbabwe

HARARE • Mr Emmerson Mnangagwa was sworn in as Zimbabwe's president yesterday after a divisive election that has made United States observers of the vote question the country's democratic credentials.

The Constitutional Court, in a ruling released on Friday, confirmed Mr Mnangagwa as president and dismissed a challenge by opposition leader Nelson Chamisa, who Mr Mnangagwa defeated in the July 30 ballot.

Foreign leaders and thousands of people - some bussed in from outside the capital - gathered at Harare's national stadium for the presidential swearing-in ceremony.

Mr Mnangagwa secured just 50 per cent of votes needed to avoid a run-off against Mr Chamisa.

The election was touted as a crucial step towards shedding the pariah reputation Zimbabwe gained under Mr Mnangagwa's predecessor Robert Mugabe, and securing international donor funding to revive a crippled economy.

But hours before Mr Mnangagwa's inauguration, the International Republican Institute and National Democratic Institute said the country lacked a "tolerant democratic culture" in which political parties were treated equally and citizens allowed to vote freely.

The election was marred by procedural lapses and was followed by an army crackdown on opposition supporters, undermining the promises Mr Mnangagwa made during campaigning to break with the corruption and mismanagement that became endemic under Mr Mugabe.

The US has maintained travel and financial sanctions on senior ruling party officials, including Mr Mnangagwa, as well as some state-owned firms.

Washington's support is key if Zimbabwe is to get any funding from the International Monetary Fund.

The European Union, meanwhile, has progressively removed sanctions. They remain in place only for Mr Mugabe and his wife Grace.

