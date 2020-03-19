Mauritius reports first three cases of coronavirus

ANTANANARIVO (XINHUA) - Mauritian Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth confirmed the first three cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday (March 18) evening during an urgent press briefing.

Jugnauth said that two of the infected people were on a cruise ship and the third one returned from Britain, adding that all the three now remain in quarantine at a hospital in Souillac.

"We are in a state of emergency," the prime minister said.

Jugnauth also said that all passengers - Mauritians or foreigners, will be prohibited from entering Mauritian territory for the next 14 days.