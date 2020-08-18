Mauritius arrests captain of ship in oil spill

PORT LOUIS, MAURITIUS (AFP) - Mauritian authorities on Tuesday (Aug 18) arrested the Indian captain of a Japanese-owned ship which ran aground off the island nation's coast, spewing tonnes of oil into pristine waters, police said.

"We arrested the captain and his second-in command today. They were taken to court on a provisionary charge. The investigation continues from tomorrow with the interrogation of other crew members," said spokesman Inspector Shiva Coothen.

The captain, an Indian citizen, and his deputy, who is from Sri Lanka, were charged under the piracy and maritime violence act and will reappear in court on Aug 25.

The MV Wakashio ran aground on a coral reef on July 25 and began oozing oil more than a week later, spilling more than 1,000 tonnes into powder-blue waters.

Authorities have yet to reveal why the ship, which was making its way from Singapore to Brazil, had come so close to the island.