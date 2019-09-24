Man drowns while proposing to girlfriend underwater at resort

NAIROBI • An American man drowned while proposing to his girlfriend underwater at an idyllic island off the coast of Tanzania, a luxury resort has said in a statement.

His girlfriend, Ms Kenesha Antoine, posted on her Facebook page footage of Mr Steven Weber proposing to her through the window of their underwater hotel room at The Manta Resort in Zanzibar.

"You never emerged from those depths so you never got to hear my answer, 'Yes! Yes! A million times, yes, I will marry you!!'," she wrote last Friday in a post confirming his death.

Her video shows Mr Weber swimming up to the window with a handwritten note which reads: "I can't hold my breath long enough to tell you everything I love about you, but everything I love about you I love more every day. Will you please be my wife, marry me."

He then pulls out a ring as Ms Antoine squeals with joy while filming.

It is unclear what went wrong during the proposal in Pemba Island, a popular honeymoon destination.

"We never got to embrace and celebrate the beginning of the rest of our lives together, as the best day of our lives turned into the worst, in the cruellest twist of fate imaginable," Ms Antoine wrote.

Manta Resort chief executive officer Matthew Saus confirmed in an e-mail on Sunday that "a male guest tragically drowned while freediving alone outside the underwater room" last Thursday.



Mr Steven Weber drowned while proposing to Ms Kenesha Antoine through their underwater hotel room window in a Tanzania resort. PHOTO: KENESHA ANTOINE/ FACEBOOK



"The accident is currently under investigation by the local Zanzibar police authority."

The couple were staying in the resort's Underwater Room, a US$1,700 (S$2,344)-a-night structure with windows looking into the ocean.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE