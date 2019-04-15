Ivanka Trump lands in Africa to promote US jobs plan for women

ADDIS ABABA (REUTERS) - Ivanka Trump began a four-day tour of Africa on Sunday (April 14) to promote a US$50 million (S$68 million) United States initiative aimed at encouraging women's employment in developing countries.

"Fundamentally we believe that investing in women is a smart development policy and it is a smart business," White House adviser Trump said after drinking coffee and inhaling incense at a traditional Ethiopian ceremony in Addis Ababa.

The Women's Global Development and Prosperity (W-GDP) initiative aims to economically empower 50 million women by 2025. President Donald Trump, Ivanka's father, has directed USAid to allocate an initial US$50 million to the fund.

Ivanka Trump is due to take part in a World Bank policy summit and then visit Ivory Coast to promote female entrepreneurs in the country's cocoa industry.