Hundreds of thousands back on Algeria's streets, demanding radical reform

ALGIERS (REUTERS) - Hundreds of thousands of demonstrators returned to Algeria's streets on Friday (April 19) to press demands for sweeping democratic change well beyond former President Abdelaziz Bouteflika's resignation, chanting "we do what we want", witnesses said.

The march was peaceful, like most of the demonstrations in the country over the last two months.

But an 18-year old who was injured during last week's protest in Algiers, when clashes broke out, died on Friday of injuries to the head, Ennahar TV said. It said police were investigating the death, adding that he could have been beaten or fallen from a truck.

Parliament named an interim president and a July 4 election date was set in a transition endorsed by Algeria's powerful military. But Bouteflika's exit on April 2 failed to satisfy many Algerians who want to topple the entire elite that has dominated the country since independence from France in 1962.

Protesters gathered anew in city centres around Algeria demanding root-and-branch reforms - including political pluralism and crackdowns on corruption and cronyism, witnesses said. Numbers later surged after Friday prayers.

There was no official count but Reuters reporters at the scene estimated the number of demonstrators in the hundreds of thousands as on previous Fridays since the extraordinary mass dissent erupted on Feb 22.

"We will not give up our demands," said Mourad Hamini, standing outside his coffee shop, where thousands of protesters were waving Algerian flags.

The crowd later chanted: "This is our country and we do what we want!"

'THEY MUST GO'

Protesters also called for Abdelkader Bensalah, head of the upper house of parliament, to quit as caretaker president and for Noureddine Bedoui to stand down as interim prime minister.

"They must go. The B's must go," one banner read, referring to Bensalah, Bedoui and Moad Bouchareb, head of the ruling National Liberation Front (FLN) party.

Tayib Belaiz, chairman of Algeria's Constitutional Council and a fourth senior "B" official, resigned earlier this week.

On Tuesday, armed forces chief Lieutenant-General Ahmed Gaed Salah said the military was considering all options to resolve the national political crisis and warned "time is running out".

It was a hint the military is losing patience with the popular upheaval shaking Algeria, a major oil and natural-gas exporter and an important security partner for the West against Islamist militants in north and west Africa.

Salah did not specify what measures the army could take but added: "We have no ambition but to protect our nation."

The army has so far patiently monitored the mostly peaceful protests that at times have swelled to hundreds of thousands of people. It remains the most powerful institution in Algeria, having swayed politics from the shadows for decades.

Protesters want a clean break with "le pouvoir" (the power) - the secretive establishment comprised of veterans of the war of independence against France, senior FLN figures and associated oligarchs - and sweeping reforms.

"The ninth Friday is a vote against the gang," read a banner held up by protesters on Friday.

"The system will go sooner or later," said Mohamed Dali, who was selling sweets to protesters.

Another banner read: "The country is ours and the army is ours."