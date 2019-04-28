Flooding feared in cyclone-hit Mozambique

A destroyed house in Mozambique's Macomia district on Friday, after a cyclone battered the southern African nation. Heavy rain pounded northern Mozambique yesterday, fuelling fears of flooding two days after Cyclone Kenneth smashed into the coast, fl
PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
A destroyed house in Mozambique's Macomia district on Friday, after a cyclone battered the southern African nation.

Heavy rain pounded northern Mozambique yesterday, fuelling fears of flooding two days after Cyclone Kenneth smashed into the coast, flattening buildings and knocking out communications.

The number of people killed has risen to five, said a United Nations spokesman, citing the government. Aid agencies are struggling to assess the extent of the devastation as many areas remain cut off.

