First Zimbabwe elections after 40 years under Mugabe

People seen queueing early in the morning outside a polling station located in the suburb of Mbare in Zimbabwe's capital, Harare, on Monday to vote during the country's general election. President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his main opponent, Mr Nelson Chamisa, both said yesterday that they were confident of victory after peaceful voting in the first elections since the end of authoritarian leader Robert Mugabe's nearly four-decade rule. The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission was expected to begin announcing results from 3pm but the final outcome may not be known until Saturday. As well as electing a president, Zimbabweans were voting for 210 members of Parliament and more than 9,000 councillors.