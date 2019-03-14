Families of Ethiopia plane crash victims storm out of meeting with airline

ADDIS ABABA (REUTERS) - The families of people killed in the Ethiopian Airlines plane crash stormed out of a meeting with the airline in Addis Ababa on Thursday (March 14), complaining of a lack of information.

"I'm so angry," said Yemeni citizen Abdulmajid Shariff, 38, who lost his brother-in-law in last Sunday's crash.

"They called us to give us a report on bodies and the reasons for the crash but there was no information."

Riyadh resident Sultan Al-Mutairi, whose brother was among the 157 people killed in the crash, told Reuters: "We did not get any answers (at the meeting)."

Frustration is growing among the families of victims of the crash who are in Addis Ababa.

Earlier on Thursday morning, grieving relatives of some of the 157 victims of the disaster boarded buses for a three-hour journey to the crash site.

(This story is developing.)