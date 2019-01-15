Explosions and gunshots heard in upscale complex in Nairobi

NAIROBI (REUTERS) - Two explosions and gunfire were heard at an upscale hotel and office complex in the Kenyan capital on Tuesday afternoon (Jan 15), said a woman working in a neighbouring building.

"We are under attack," another person in an office inside a complex in the Dusit hotel told Reuters, then hung up. Local television showed smoke rising from the area.

The Nairobi police commander Philip Ndolo said they had cordoned off the area around Riverside Drive due to a suspected robbery.

This story is developing.