Ex-Zimbabwe leader Robert Mugabe dies in Singapore at age 95

Zimbabwe's former leader Robert Mugabe died of an undisclosed illness in Singapore yesterday. He was 95.

His death was announced by President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who paid tribute to the "founding father" of Zimbabwe on his official Twitter account.

"(Comrade) Mugabe was an icon of liberation, a pan-Africanist who dedicated his life to the emancipation and empowerment of his people," he wrote. "His contribution to the history of our nation and continent will never be forgotten."

Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed that Mr Mugabe had died in Gleneagles Hospital.

"The ministry is working with the Embassy of Zimbabwe in Singapore on the arrangements for the late Mr Mugabe's body to be flown back to Zimbabwe," it said in a statement.

The former leader died surrounded by family, said Mr Adam Molai, who is married to Mr Mugabe's niece Sandra Mugabe. He was speaking to reporters outside Singapore Casket, where he said there are no plans to move the body until next week.

Any further updates will come from the Zimbabwean government, he added.

The former president, who ran Zimbabwe for 37 years, had been battling ill health. After his ouster from office in 2017, his stamina appeared to seep away rapidly.

He was hospitalised in Singapore from at least April this year, Mr Mnangagwa had said in a statement last month.

Zimbabwe's public health services have practically collapsed, so those who can afford it seek treatment in South Africa or farther abroad. During his time in power, Mr Mugabe sought almost all his medical care in Singapore, reportedly having had cataract operations here.

After he was forced to resign in 2017, he was first spotted in public at Gleneagles Hospital, where he had gone for a medical check-up.

When The Straits Times visited Gleneagles Hospital yesterday, a van belonging to Singapore Casket was spotted near the mortuary accompanied by several people, including a man in a dark suit with a Zimbabwe flag pinned to his lapel.

"Respect our privacy at this time," one of the men said as hospital security staff kept journalists away.

The Zimbabwean Embassy told The Straits Times that it would not be fielding any queries.

At the Singapore Casket building in Lavender, journalists could be seen milling around outside. Shortly after 3.30pm, three men left the building and drove off in a Mercedes-Benz with diplomatic plates.

More people returned in another diplomatic vehicle in the late afternoon, with at least two wearing jackets that bore Zimbabwe flag pins.

Mr Mugabe was the southern African nation's first post-independence president and was widely credited with helping the former British colony Rhodesia get rid of white minority rule.

China hailed him as an outstanding national liberation movement leader and politician. "Throughout his life, he firmly defended the sovereignty of his country, opposed foreign interference, and actively promoted China-Zimbabwe and China-Africa friendship and cooperation," China's Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin hailed Mr Mugabe's "great personal contribution" to Zimbabwe's independence, calling him a proponent of "friendly relations" with Russia.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said that "under President Mugabe's leadership, Zimbabwe's sustained and valiant struggle against colonialism inspired our own struggle against apartheid and built in us the hope that one day South Africa, too, would be free".

Zimbabwe's former colonial ruler Britain said Zimbabweans had "suffered for too long" under Mr Mugabe. "We express our condolences to those who mourn Robert Mugabe's death. However, Zim-babweans suffered for too long as a result of Mugabe's autocratic role," the British Foreign Office said in a statement.

The Mugabe years are widely remembered for his crushing of political dissent and policies that ruined the economy.

"Mugabe leaves a mixed legacy," Zimbabwean academic and independent analyst Austin Chakaodza told Agence France-Presse.

"He was a liberator of this country who became its destroyer in his later years due to his policies.

"He put in place policies that made Zimbabwe a laughing stock of the world. If he had left in his heyday, he would have died a great statesman."