Ethiopian Airlines plane was carrying at least four UN officials

NEW YORK (BLOOMBERG) - The Ethiopian Airlines plane that crashed Sunday morning (March 10) was carrying at least four United Nations officials, some of whom may have been set to attend a major UN-sponsored environmental conference in Nairobi, Kenya.

The airline confirmed that four passengers were carrying UN passports, more than the one that officials had originally reported.

"We're still in the process of determining names and numbers," a UN official said by phone, adding that the organisation has a large hub in the Ethiopian capital of Addis Ababa.

"People don't always travel on their UN documentation. There may have been some freelance interpreters on board."

The crash claimed the lives of 157 passengers and crew.

The casualties include: Shikha Garg, a UN Development Programme consultant attached to India's Environment Ministry. Three other Indian nationals also died.

Hussein Swaleh, a regional chairman of Kenya's soccer federation.

Sebastiano Tusa, the Sicilian regional assessor to the Italian Culture Ministry; Paolo Dieci, president of aid group CISP; Carlo Spini, the president of aid group Africa Tremila, together with his wife and the group's treasurer, Matteo Ravasio.

Jonathan Seex, chief executive officer of Kenyan restaurant and hospitality company The Tamarind Group.

The wife, son and daughter of Anton Hrnko, a lawmaker for the Slovak National Party. He said in a Facebook post he was not on the plane.

French President Emmanuel Macron and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres are among those expected to attend the UN Environment Assembly set to begin Monday, along with more than 4,700 heads of state, ministers and executives.

Topics include sustainable consumption and production, plastic pollution, food waste and climate change. Outcomes from the meeting are to set the global environmental agenda and boost chances of success in the Paris Agreement and 2030 Agenda, according to a UN press release on Sunday.

The Boeing 737 Max crashed shortly after takeoff from Ethiopia's capital, marking the second deadly accident in five months for the new version of the company's best-selling jet. The passenger list includes 32 Kenyans and 18 Canadians, the largest two groups by nationality.

The crash comes as "devastating news," Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in a tweet, and saying in a later statement that the nation was offering consular assistance and working with Ethiopian authorities.

Macron extended his condolences to the families of the victims, which the airline said included seven French nationals.