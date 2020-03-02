Egypt detects second case of new coronavirus: Health ministry

CAIRO (REUTERS) - Egypt's health ministry announced on Sunday (Mar 1) that one foreigner was tested positive for the new coronavirus strain inside Egypt, the ministry said in a statement on its Facebook page.

The ministry said that the person, whose nationality was not announced, was taken to an isolation hospital and is currently receiving the necessary medical care. It also added that it is currently taking strict preventive measures regarding those who were in contact with the person.

It is the second case of new coronavirus detected in Egypt.

The first person has recovered, the statement said.