Dozens killed, wounded in wake of Congo election results: UN

Supporters of Mr Martin Fayulu, runner-up in Democratic Republic of Congo's presidential election, chant slogans as he delivers his appeal contesting the Congo's National Independent Electoral Commission results of the presidential election at the co
Supporters of Mr Martin Fayulu, runner-up in Democratic Republic of Congo's presidential election, chant slogans as he delivers his appeal contesting the Congo's National Independent Electoral Commission results of the presidential election at the constitutional court in Kinshasa on Jan 12, 2019.PHOTO: REUTERS
Published
20 min ago

GENEVA (REUTERS) - The UN human rights office said on Friday (Jan 18) that it had documented 34 people killed, 59 wounded and 241 "arbitrary arrests" in the Democratic Republic of Congo since provisional election results were announced a week ago.

"We appeal for calm, whenever the results are announced. We have already seen quite a bit of tension, violence," UN human rights spokesman Ravina Shamdasani told a Geneva news briefing.

"Since the 10th of January when the provisional results were announced, our office has documented 34 deaths, 59 people wounded and 241 arbitrary arrests," she said.

Topics: 

Branded Content