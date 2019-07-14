Demonstrators in Sudan demand justice for those killed in crackdown

KHARTOUM (DPA) - Tens of thousands of demonstrators rallied in Sudan's capital, Khartoum, on Saturday (July 13), calling for justice for the dozens of people who were killed by security forces over a month ago.

Last month, security forces launched a crackdown to clear protesters staging a sit-in that opposition groups say killed over 100 people.

The Sudanese Professionals Association (SPA), the group behind the mass protests, had called the nationwide demonstration on Saturday.

Demonstrators in Khartoum chanted slogans against the country's military leadership and held signs reading "Justice for the martyrs."

The political situation in Sudan has been turbulent for months.

Long-time president Omar al-Bashir was ousted by the military in April after months of protests, and the opposition and military struggled to form a transitional government.

Related Story Sudan protesters reject talks after 101 killed in crackdown

Despite the bloody crackdown, both sides came to a power-sharing agreement last week that paves the way towards holding fresh elections in three years.