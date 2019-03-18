Data shows angle of attack similar in Boeing 737 crashes: Source

One of two black box recorders of the Ethiopian Airlines 737 Max that crashed outside Addis Ababa last week, in le Bourget, France, on March 14, 2019.
One of two black box recorders of the Ethiopian Airlines 737 Max that crashed outside Addis Ababa last week, in le Bourget, France, on March 14, 2019.PHOTO: NYTIMES
Published
56 min ago

PARIS (REUTERS) - Investigators probing the crash of an Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 MAX jet eight days ago have found strong similarities in the 'angle of attack' data recorded by the doomed aircraft's cockpit recorder and data from a Lion Air jet of the same model that crashed in October, a person familiar with the matter said.

Graphs of the two sets of data are "very, very simliar," the person said on Monday (March 18), asking not to be identified because the matter is still in the early stages of investigation.

The angle is a key flight parameter that must remain narrow enough to preserve lift and avoid an aerodynamic stall.

A computer's response to an apparently faulty angle of attack reading is at the centre of an ongoing probe into the Lion Air disaster.

Topics: 

Branded Content